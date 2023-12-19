A Shawnee bar promising drinks and nightly music has closed its doors for good after multiple decades in business.
Red Balloon Bar & Grill permanently closed for business earlier this week.
Red Balloon operated at 10325 W. 75th St.
- The bar served burgers and drinks and hosted community events like chili contests and holiday donation drives.
- But it was primarily known for its karaoke, for which it had a selection of thousands of songs.
- Just before its closure, the bar hosted its last holiday donation drive — which benefitted the Harvesters Community Food Network in Kansas City.
Red Balloon operated for almost 35 years
- Bar owners thanked customers for a “wonderful ride” via social media before the bar’s closing.
- The bar played its last song just before 2 a.m. on Monday morning.
- “From my first days in 1989 until now I have been surrounded by wonderful people,” the post read. “I cannot begin to say how lucky and loved I have felt.”
Customers were sad to see it go
- Hundreds of customers took to social media to share their memories at Red Balloon and express their sadness about its closure.
- “Red Balloon = Family. It’s that simple to me,” read one comment. “Thank you for all the memories and love over the years. I couldn’t imagine my life without the wonderful friends I’ve made at RB.”
- “The balloon has been part of my life since I was 20 years old,” said another customer. “So many good memories and so much support from good friends in life’s journey. I love you all and I will miss this place so much.”
