  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village overhauls policy to elect new council president

Prairie Village City Council.

The new Prairie Village City Council on Dec. 4, 2023. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

The Prairie Village City Council on Monday went against a nearly decade-old council policy.

After about a 20-minute discussion, the city council voted against electing its most senior councilmember who has yet to serve as the council president to the role for one year.

The city council in a 8-to-3 vote opted against electing Councilmember Inga Selders as council president. Almost immediately after that, the city council nominated and elected — in a 7-to-4 vote — Councilmember Dave Robinson to the council president role. Councilmember Lauren Wolf was absent.

👋 Hi! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and northeast Johnson County for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.

A little bit about me and my background:

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.