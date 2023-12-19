The city council in a 8-to-3 vote opted against electing Councilmember Inga Selders as council president. Almost immediately after that, the city council nominated and elected — in a 7-to-4 vote — Councilmember Dave Robinson to the council president role. Councilmember Lauren Wolf was absent.

After about a 20-minute discussion, the city council voted against electing its most senior councilmember who has yet to serve as the council president to the role for one year.

The Prairie Village City Council on Monday went against a nearly decade-old council policy .

What does the council president do?

The main role of the council president is to run the council committee of the whole meetings.

Council committee of the whole meets immediately after the city council if there are any items on the agenda for discussion only. No action is taken in committee meetings.

The council president also presides over the city council meetings should the mayor be absent.

The council president serves for one year starting with the first February meeting, which this year falls on Feb. 5.

Councilmembers raised concerns about process, tradition

A majority of councilmembers said they wanted to discuss potentially changing the city’s current process of nominating and electing the most senior councilmember.

Councilmembers Terry O’Toole and Nick Reddell, both newly elected, each said this discussion has nothing to do with a person, but rather the process itself.

Others like Councilmembers Dave Robinson and Lori Sharp expressed concern about the current process taking away councilmembers’ choice for council president.

Dave Robinson said the city has been through a difficult year — alluding to the housing policy controversy — and he believes “there are reasons to take a step back.”

“Sounds like it’s been in place for a long time, sounds like it worked OK for a long time,” Robinson said. “My concern today is the year we just went through and whether or not we ought to be more thoughtful in picking a council president.”

Councilmember Terrence Gallagher said he wanted to see councilmembers come to their own individual conclusions when casting votes on anything before the agenda. He’d “like to see us take some more ownership of thought that we’re doing this.”

Councilmember Cole Robinson said he disagrees with the discussion about the wisdom of the current policy.

“I just feel like, as we navigate challenging times, I just feel like it should be the right of this council to have an election to put somebody forward to be the council president,” Cole Robinson said. “That could certainly be the same person who it would otherwise be, but I really don’t like that we do this this way.”

Some supported the status quo

Councilmembers Ian Graves and Ron Nelson shared only support for the current council president policy.

Councilmember Ron Nelson said a different Johnson County city — he chose not to name it — previously failed to elect a council president over the course of multiple meetings. Nelson said this created more division, chaos and separation on that particular city council.

“There is wisdom in the policy we have now, there is extreme lack of wisdom in going the other way,” Nelson said.

In 2020, the Shawnee City Council was deadlocked for months over the council president election process. Ultimately, the city council elected a president via coin toss.

Graves agreed with Nelson, saying he saw the city council as already having a choice to vote in favor or against electing Selders to the council president position. He added that he thinks it is an important position, “but it is also somewhat ceremonial.”

Mayor Eric Mikkelson said he welcomes going against the status quo, but he sees a previous city council putting this policy in place in order to avoid the divisiveness of a contested council president election.

A breakdown of the votes

Councilmember Graves made the motion to elect Councilmember Selders as the 2024 council president. Following discussion, the vote failed 8-to-3. Councilmembers Graves, Nelson and Selders were the only three “yes” votes.

Mayor Mikkelson reminded the city council that if a council president was not elected by the end of the Dec. 18 meeting, then it would put the city behind on appointing councilmembers to various city committees. He encouraged the city council to elect a council president.

Councilmember Reddell nominated Councilmember Dave Robinson for council president.

With no further discussion, the city council elected Councilmember Dave Robinson to serve as council president in a 7-to-4 vote. Councilmembers Graves, Nelson, Selders and Greg Shelton were the “no” votes.

What’s next:

The city council agreed to take up the current council president policy for discussion at a future council committee of the whole meeting.

Go deeper: Watch the entire discussion online here, starting at 1:06:10.