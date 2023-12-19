Obituary: Corey Brunk, 40, family man, activist and animal lover

Acquiring his undergrad and masters in geospatial sciences from Missouri State University, he worked as a surveyor, cartographer, and imagery analyst since 2010. In July of 2014, he married his self-described fairytale love, Lindsay, with whom he shared a great love of activism for LGBTQ and women’s rights. Together, they held an avid love of arts in Kansas City, regularly attending the ballet and symphony.

He grew up in the northland of KCMO, swimming and playing video games and soccer- loves he carried with him into adulthood. His many strong childhood friendships stayed important to him until the end. From the beginning, he was a magnet for animals, and had an exuberant laugh that that was highly contagious.

A man widely loved for his boisterous joy and clever orneriness; he had an insatiable curiosity for life that he proudly inherited from his grandfather. There was no limit to his love of learning, and he was often keen to share his newfound knowledge with anyone who would listen. He took great pride in bringing happiness to others, and carried the weight of depression with a heavy guilt. More than anything, he was fully intent on loving, and he did so very deeply.

The kind of soul that made himself family wherever he went, Corey is leaving behind a world of grieving people. He is survived by his wife Lindsay Meyer, of Overland Park, KS, and their family of seven pets, his parents Brian and Karen Brunk of Parkville, MO, brother Kelly Brunk and husband, Joshua Kinsey, of Olathe, KS, sister Lindsay Brunk of Kansas City, MO, and parents-in-law Don and Phyllis Meyer of Salina, KS.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for Winter 2024. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to: the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, at https://donate.bbrfoundation.org/, or to KC Pet Project at https://donate.kcpetproject.org