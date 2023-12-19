  Obituaries  - Obituaries

Obituary: Corey Brunk, 40, family man, activist and animal lover

Corey Andrew Brunk, born September 17, 1983, passed away December 13, 2023 in Overland Park, Kansas.

He grew up in the northland of KCMO, swimming and playing video games and soccer- loves he carried with him into adulthood. His many strong childhood friendships stayed important to him until the end. From the beginning, he was a magnet for animals, and had an
exuberant laugh that that was highly contagious.

Acquiring his undergrad and masters in geospatial sciences from Missouri State University, he worked as a surveyor, cartographer, and imagery analyst since 2010. In July of 2014, he married his self-described fairytale love, Lindsay, with whom he shared a great love of activism for LGBTQ and women’s rights. Together, they held an avid love of arts in Kansas City, regularly attending the ballet and symphony.