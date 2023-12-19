Lenexa Police investigated after a QuikTrip on 95th Street was robbed at gunpoint Monday night. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.
For the second night in a row, police in Johnson County are investigating after a man with a gun held up a local QuikTrip.
Lenexa Police were called to the QuikTrip at 12355 West 95th St., just east of Interstate 35, at 8:13 Monday night.
Master Police Officer Danny Chavez, a spokesperson for Lenexa Police, said the suspect was wearing a ski-type mask and had the hood of his coat up.
“The suspect displayed a handgun to the clerk,” Chavez said in an emailed response to questions. “The clerk gave the suspect cash from the register.”
Chavez says there were other employees and customers inside of the store during the robbery.
“According to witnesses, the suspect is described as a Black male of average height and build,” Chavez said. “He was wearing a black winter jacket with brown fur on the hood, gray pants, black shoes and white gloves.”
The suspect was last seen running south behind the store.
A connection to robbery at Overland Park QuikTrip?
Lenexa and Overland Park officers set up a perimeter surrounding the businesses and apartment complexes directly south of the Lenexa QuikTrip Monday night.
A Lenexa K-9 and a Gardner drone unit searched the area for about an hour but did not locate the suspect.
