  Mike Frizzell  - Crime

2nd JoCo QuikTrip robbed at gunpoint in as many days, this time in Lenexa

Lenexa Police investigated after a QuikTrip on 95th Street was robbed at gunpoint Monday night.

Lenexa Police investigated after a QuikTrip on 95th Street was robbed at gunpoint Monday night. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

For the second night in a row, police in Johnson County are investigating after a man with a gun held up a local QuikTrip.

Lenexa Police were called to the QuikTrip at 12355 West 95th St., just east of Interstate 35, at 8:13 Monday night.