Kansans voted on a (new) new license plate after everyone hated the last one

new Kansas license plate

The new standard-issue license plate was unveiled Monday, Dec. 18. Photo via Kansas Office of the Governor.

By Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Monday announced the state’s new standard-issue license plate design, which was selected by a public vote.

The winning design’s background is a gradient of blue, white and yellow. It is designed to resemble the shape of the state and features the Kansas Statehouse dome in the bottom left.