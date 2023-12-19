A micro transit RideKC vehicle. Photo via RideKC Facebook.
Johnson County is raising rates for its increasingly popular micro transit service.
Fares for micro transit, which works like a ride-hailing service such as Uber, will go up in the new year.
This comes as public transportation ridership patterns in Johnson County have changed in recent years, with a dramatic spike in demand for micro transit even as use of some more traditional bus routes has fallen.
The change goes into effect on Jan. 1
Depending on the zone, micro transit currently costs users $3 or $5 each way.
Starting on Jan. 1, 2024, micro transit users will be charged $5 for the first five miles and an additional $2 for miles 5.1 and over.
The increase is “based on a review of ridership trends, the 2024 program budget increasing ridership demands and service efficiency,” according to a Dec. 15 press release.
Johnson County Transit is making no changes to the service area or to the hours of operation for micro transit.
Micro transit fares previously increased, as well
The micro transit fare started out at $1.50, but after the micro transit program expanded, the county increased it to $3 or $5, depending on the destination.
Josh Powers, the county transit director, previously told the board of county commissioners that the department expected the first fare increase to cause micro transit ridership to fall — but instead it exploded.
Compared to the third quarter of 2019, micro transit ridership is up 407% in 2023, according to Powers’ presentation to the board in October.
Riders book micro transit trips from Johnson County to downtown Kansas City daily, Powers told the commission in October.
Johnson County is looking to study mass transit
Johnson County is constantly looking at ridership and expenses associated with its transportation services, Chairman Mike Kelly said in a Dec. 15 press release.
The micro transit fare increase stems from the board’s direction to staff to develop a long-term strategic plan for transportation services, he said.
“And in the interim, we believe this new fare structure will remain extremely competitive with other services while also making micro transit more reliable and consistent,” Kelly said.
I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.
