  Juliana Garcia  - Johnson County

Johnson County increases fares for micro transit service

A micro transit RideKC vehicle. Photo via RideKC Facebook.

Johnson County is raising rates for its increasingly popular micro transit service.

Fares for micro transit, which works like a ride-hailing service such as Uber, will go up in the new year.

This comes as public transportation ridership patterns in Johnson County have changed in recent years, with a dramatic spike in demand for micro transit even as use of some more traditional bus routes has fallen.

