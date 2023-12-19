Evergy customers in Kansas who need financial assistance to keep their heat on this winter can now apply for the 2024 Low Income Energy Assistance Program, or LIEAP.

Applications for the program started being accepted on Monday and will continue through March 29, 2024. Missouri customers can apply in Missouri year-round.

LIEAP is a federally funded program that helps eligible households pay a portion of their home energy costs by providing a one-time per-year benefit.

Customers may use it to restore or maintain electricity, natural gas, propane and other home heating fuels. The program is administered through the Kansas Department for Children and Families.

Kansans can submit their LIEAP application online through the DCF website by clicking “Apply for Services.”

To qualify, households must have an adult at the address that is responsible for the heating costs of the home. Applicants must be at or below 150% of the federal poverty level, which for a family of four works out to a maximum monthly income of about $3,750.

Applicants can also attend an in-person Kansas LIEAP application event. A full list of events can be found on the LIEAP website. Evergy Kansas customers should bring with them: Identification, proof of income for all adult household members, current utility bills.

You can find the 2024 Income Eligibility Guidelines here.

🗓 Public meetings Tuesday

Lenexa City Council, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

Johnson County Planning Commission, 5:45 p.m. [View agenda]

🚀 Post’s top Monday stories

📸 A thousand words

Johnson County Museum is having a ball on its Facebook page posting photos from its collection.

This photo is of the Savage family of Overland Park gathered for Christmas in front of a Christmas tree in 1990.