Electric bikes were introduced to Overland Park streets last year as part of a pilot conducted by Bird, which has since pulled its devices out of the city. Photo courtesy Overland Park's Facebook page.
Overland Park has formally approved a new ordinance that will permanently allow e-mobility devices, like e-bikes and electric scooters, on its city trails.
The Overland Park City Council on Monday unanimously approved the new ordinance and repealed an existing one that prohibited such motorized devices and vehicles on trails.
The amendment was part of the consent agenda, which means the city council considered the change alongside a series of other procedural items and didn’t individually discuss it.
Overland Park’s new trail rules explained:
The new rules permit personal e-scooters and most e-bikes, including some that have a motor that is throttle assisted.
The devices are restricted to traveling no faster than 20 mph. That speed limit is posted on the trails.
Other motor vehicles, particularly those powered by fuel, are restricted, unless the director of parks and recreation expressly authorizes an exception.
Pilot program allowed e-devices on Overland Park trails
The newly-adopted ordinance formalizes two pilot programs that permitted e-bikes and e-scooters on hiking and biking trails in Overland Park’s system.
The first pilot started in 2020, allowing some e-bikes on Overland Park trails.
About a year and a half later, the city expanded the pilot, including more types of e-bikes and scooters.
The last pilot expired at the end of November.
Overland Park residents split over e-bike pilot
Mike Burton, park project coordinator for Overland Park, previously told the Overland Park City Council Community Development Committee that the e-device pilots were met with some mixed reviews.
However, he said the feedback tilted toward the positive.
Many of the positive comments, Burton said, were from senior Overland Park residents who were able to get out and enjoy the trails with their own mobility devices.
Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park for the Shawnee Mission Post.
The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our more than 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙
I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.
