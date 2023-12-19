  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Overland Park

Scooters and e-bikes now allowed on Overland Park trails

Electric bikes were introduced to Overland Park streets last year as part of a pilot conducted by Bird, which has since pulled its devices out of the city. Photo courtesy Overland Park's Facebook page.

Overland Park has formally approved a new ordinance that will permanently allow e-mobility devices, like e-bikes and electric scooters, on its city trails. 

The Overland Park City Council on Monday unanimously approved the new ordinance and repealed an existing one that prohibited such motorized devices and vehicles on trails. 

The amendment was part of the consent agenda, which means the city council considered the change alongside a series of other procedural items and didn’t individually discuss it. 

