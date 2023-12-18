Updates from Johnson County Community College: 37 years of service to our students

The sold-out annual Some Enchanted Evening Gala hosted nearly 700 individuals who represented area businesses, Foundations, Chambers, and loyal donors – all of whom were focused on one thing: raising funds to support scholarships to help lift financial barriers for JCCC students, which allows JCCC to continue to play a major role in building the future skilled workforce of our community.

On November 11, 2023, the Overland Park Convention Center was transformed into a space that informed guests about the unique programs, experiences and opportunities students have when they enroll at Johnson County Community College. Students and programs were integrated into the event everywhere guests turned.

The Some Enchanted Evening Committee, co-chaired by Dr. Jerry and Sharon Cook, raised nearly $1 million for student scholarships. Considering the cost per credit hour for Johnson County resident students is only $97, the impact of this one event is incredible — thousands and thousands of students will be supported so they can accomplish their academic goals.

The JCCC Foundation helps put the “community” in our community college. The Foundation works to:

provide access to the College for all students;

advance excellence through the development of community leadership, business partnerships and financial support; and

promote cultural activities to enrich the College and the metro area.

The Some Enchanted Evening Gala launched in 1986 and is still going strong 37 years later – reaching record raised income.

The Gala evening featured two stars.

Dr. Roy Jensen was awarded our highest honor for JCCC Foundation: Johnson Countian of the Year. The Gardner, Kansas, native was recognized for his many accomplishments and for the positive impacts he has made on the fight against cancer in our community and around the world.

The other star and event highlight was student Toby Brown. Each year, a student scholarship recipient shares remarks about how the Foundation has supported them. This year, Toby shined as bright as they come. Her message was passionate and touching — her goal to become a medical doctor is in reach as she will graduate from JCCC with three degrees in May of 2024 and she plans to transfer to the University of Kansas in the Fall to pursue a dual major in biology and psychology.

“The odds, the statistics, the naysayers – may have all been, what do they say, ‘stacked up against me’… but when you have an individual who is self-determined, willing to keep their eyes on the goal despite the rest, along with the accompaniment of contributors who are willing to take the risk of offering financial resource to a student like me – then another contributor is created,” said Toby to an applauding audience.

After 37 years, the Gala continues to be more than a fancy party. It’s an event that changes lives. An event that helps support students, so they can achieve their goals. An event to bring our community together to have fun, yes, but more importantly to make a difference for our beloved beacon on the boulevard — Johnson County Community College.

If you are interested in positively impacting the lives of JCCC students with a financial donation, contact me, Joy Ginsburg, Executive Director, JCCC Foundation at 913-469-2715 or jginsburg@jccc.edu.