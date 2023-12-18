  A message from JCCC  - Sponsored posts

Updates from Johnson County Community College: 37 years of service to our students

Student scholarship recipient Toby Brown’s heartfelt remarks about how the Foundation has supported her touched many hearts.

By Joy Ginsburg, Executive Director, JCCC Foundation 

On November 11, 2023, the Overland Park Convention Center was transformed into a space that informed guests about the unique programs, experiences and opportunities students have when they enroll at Johnson County Community College. Students and programs were integrated into the event everywhere guests turned.

  • JCCC’s Historical Fashion Collection greeted attendees as they walked into the venue.
  • Thomas Murdock, a Fine Arts student, painted the event scene live and in person.
  • JCCC’s EMS training ambulance served as a visual to help inform guests about that critical program.
  • Student Veterans were among the students attending, and they hosted a single-seat dining table to represent the isolation felt by prisoners of war.
  • Hospitality and Culinary students helped guide guests to their tables and provided a delicious pastry treat at the end of the evening.
  • And Floral Design students designed and installed the décor to set the stage for the evening.
Almost 700 people attended the 2023 Some Enchanted Evening event to accomplish one goal: to raise funds to support scholarships at JCCC.

The sold-out annual Some Enchanted Evening Gala hosted nearly 700 individuals who represented area businesses, Foundations, Chambers, and loyal donors – all of whom were focused on one thing: raising funds to support scholarships to help lift financial barriers for JCCC students, which allows JCCC to continue to play a major role in building the future skilled workforce of our community.