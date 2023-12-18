  Andrew Gaug  - Shawnee

Shawnee residents keep up fight against approved U-Haul storage center

Shawnee U-Haul

A design rendering of the proposed U-Haul storage facility project. File image.

Despite passing a narrow Shawnee City Council vote last year, a proposal for a U-Haul off Kansas Highway 7 continues to face pushback from neighbors.

At a Dec. 11 city council meeting, neighbors close to the proposed storage building and retail store, located in the Zarda Business Parka at 7020 Silverheel St., showed up to discuss a new bill that they hoped could halt the project.

“I don’t know if there’s anything that can be done at this point,” said Ann Manzardo of Shawnee. “But we’re here. I’ve got several of my neighbors here representing our community in the hopes that we can get something changed.”

