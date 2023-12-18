  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village could expand eligibility for home improvement grants

Updates to Prairie Village grant programs are on the horizon. Image via city documents.

A Prairie Village home that previously received an exterior grant. Image via city documents.

More properties could soon be eligible for two home improvement grant programs in Prairie Village.

The Prairie Village City Council during a council committee of the whole discussion on Dec. 4 agreed to increase the maximum average home value for properties qualifying for the city’s exterior grant program, which aims to incentivize homeowners to beautify their property.

In addition, the city offers sustainability grants for homeowners looking to decrease their properties’ environmental impact.

A little bit about me and my background:

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.