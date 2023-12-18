  Mike Frizzell  - Crime

Overland Park QuikTrip robbed at gunpoint, police search for suspect

A QuikTrip in Overland Park on Roe Avenue was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night.

Overland Park Police officers outside the QuikTrip on Roe Avenue near I-435 late Sunday night. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Police are searching for a man who allegedly held up an Overland Park QuikTrip at gunpoint overnight.

Recorded radio traffic indicates that Overland Park officers were called to the QuikTrip at 10700 Roe Ave., at about 11:10 p.m. Sunday.

That’s near the busy juncture of Roe and Interstate 435, right across Roe from a Winstead’s diner.