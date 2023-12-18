That’s near the busy juncture of Roe and Interstate 435, right across Roe from a Winstead’s diner.

Recorded radio traffic indicates that Overland Park officers were called to the QuikTrip at 10700 Roe Ave., at about 11:10 p.m. Sunday.

Police are searching for a man who allegedly held up an Overland Park QuikTrip at gunpoint overnight.

Employees reported that a man with a gun took cash from the register and ran off northbound.

Overland Park and Leawood officers swarmed the area to search for the suspect, who was only described as a Black male wearing a mask, black hoodie and gray pants.

Leawood officers deployed a drone to search the area around QuikTrip but did not locate anyone.

Overland Park Police have not released any information about the incident.

Anyone with information about this robbery can contact Overland Park Police at 913-895-6300.

Check back with this report for updates as more information becomes available from the police.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.