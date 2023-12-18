  The Beacon  - Education

Kansas students will need more than coursework to earn a diploma

Kansas high school graduation requirements

Due to a statewide change, current eighth graders will see new course and career preparation requirements when they enter high school. Canva image.

By Maria Benevento

Kansas eighth graders need more than required classes to get their high school diplomas.

New requirements approved by the Kansas State Board of Education insist that students complete two “postsecondary assets” — achievements or experiences that prepare them for higher education or the workforce — before they can walk across the stage.