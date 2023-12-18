  Roxie Hammill  - Johnson County Government

Split commission approves JoCo Sheriff’s $5M request for new Tasers, body cams

File photo.

The Johnson County commission approved a sheriff’s office request for nearly $5 million to buy new Tasers, body cameras and other technology but only after some final haggling over how to pay for it.

Ultimately, a divided commission at its Dec. 14 meeting voted to approve the request using roughly $200,000 in civil asset forfeiture funds that will help lower the cost of the first year of the new contract for the equipment.

Sheriff’s office requested a new contract for Tasers, equipment

Earlier this month, Sheriff Calvin Hayden asked to enter into a revised contract with Axon Enterprises, Inc., to buy more body cameras, interview room cameras, fleet cameras, Tasers and video storage.