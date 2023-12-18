Shawnee Mission East High School’s Dow Tate has been recognized as the 2023 H.L. Hall National Yearbook Adviser of the Year by the Journalism Education Association.

The award is given annually to a high school yearbook adviser recognized for their exemplary work in the classroom.

Tate has taught journalism and yearbook students at SM East for more than two decades, and his students have earned a number of national awards in that time, including 14 Pacemakers, considered the highest honor for scholastic journalism and yearbook.

“I believe in the philosophy of Marvel Comics’ Stan Lee: ‘With great power comes great responsibility’,” Tate is quoted in a press release from the Journalism Education Association. “But I also believe that high school is a place where learning should be encouraged, not stifled by censorship. The best learning experiences come through allowing students to make some mistakes.”

Tate was informed of the honor during a surprise announcement at an assembly at SM East on Friday.

He receives a $1,000 prize to go along with the recognition, and SM East also receives a $500 award.

In addition to Tate’s top honor, Blue Valley Northwest adviser Jim McCrossen was recognized as one of three “Distinguished” yearbook advisers nationally.