  Kyle Palmer  - JoCo Notes

JoCo Notes: SM East’s Dow Tate named National Yearbook Adviser of the Year

Dow Tate has been the journalism and yearbook adviser at Shawnee Mission East for more than 20 years. File photo.

It’s Monday, Dec. 18, Shawnee Mission.

☀️ Today’s forecast: Sunny, clear and colder. High: 39. Low: 25

🚨 One thing to know today

Shawnee Mission East High School’s Dow Tate has been recognized as the 2023 H.L. Hall National Yearbook Adviser of the Year by the Journalism Education Association.

Hi! I'm Kyle Palmer and I'm the editor of the Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post.

I believe deeply in the power of local news and strive each day to make our readers feel informed, so they can get the most out of life in this great place we all call home.

Our work is only possible because more than 7,000 Johnson Countians subscribe. To those of you who already support us as subscribers, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, I hope you'll try it out today! Your first month of full access is just $1.

A bit about me and my background:

Prior to joining the Post in 2020, I served as News Director for KCUR. I got my start in journalism at the University of Missouri, where I worked for KBIA, mid-Missouri's NPR affiliate. After college, I spent 10 years as a teacher and went on to get a master's degree in education policy from Stanford University.