Last week, the Overland Park City Council’s Public Safety Committee voted 6-0 to recommend approval of an ordinance that would amend the city’s municipal codes pertaining to traffic accidents.

Under the current city code, some individuals who cause accidents in Overland Park may face lighter traffic violations due to differences in city and state codes.

Overland Park is updating some of its traffic codes to mirror state traffic rules in order to ensure more accountability for drivers who cause collisions within city limits.

During the meeting last Wednesday, Councilmember Sam Passer was filling in for Councilmember Inas Younis during the committee meeting.

What traffic rules are changing in Overland Park?

The most significant change in the municipal traffic code pertains to the “drivers controlling their vehicle” clause in existing ordinance.

Currently, that section says, “In every event, a driver shall control their vehicle as necessary to avoid colliding with any person, fixed object, vehicle, or other conveyance lawfully on or entering the highway or lawfully on private or public property.”

In the proposed ordinance, that section is removed entirely.

The rest of the proposed amendments are mostly formatting changes.

Why make the traffic code change?

Eric Blevins, Overland Park’s senior assistant attorney for public safety, told the committee last week that the city’s Municipal Prosecutor’s Office and the Overland Park Police Department requested the changes to the city traffic code.

That’s because, under state law, any municipal traffic code that doesn’t exactly mirror a state code can only be dealt with in municipal court and can only be ticketed as a nonmoving violation, which are less severe traffic offenses, like a parking ticket.

Since the “drivers controlling their vehicle clause” has no state equivalent, Blevins said violators of the clause would face a nonmoving violation.

“An individual could cause a fairly sizable traffic accident, come in, pay a $90 ticket at the window, never see a judge, never ensure that the other people have been made whole with insurance or with their deductibles, and walk out the door,” he said last week.

If the changes are approved, Blevins said drivers who cause accidents in Overland Park can be charged with a “moving violation,” which is a more severe penalty.

Public Safety Committee raises questions about local control

Last week, Councilmember Melissa Cheatham wondered if the state standard requiring agreement between state and local codes on traffic violations challenged the local authority a municipality should be able to exercise over its jurisdiction.

In particular, she questioned the state’s rules setting a minimum speed limit in a school zone at 20 miles per hour and asked why a minimum speed limit would even be legislated.

“If our traffic engineer were to decide that 15 miles per hour was a safer alternative, why would we want to limit that?” Cheatham, who serves as the committee’s vice chair, said.

Blevins reiterated that someone violating a speed limit set below what’s outlined in the state rules would only be subject to a nonmoving violation.

Cheatham responded, saying she might suggest adding something to the 2024 legislative platform for the city that seeks to “return local control” to cities “to make our streets safe in the way that makes sense to us.”

“If there’s a safety issue in a school zone, I would like for us to have the authority to reduce that if we so choose,” she added.

Next steps:

The traffic code update ordinance heads to the Overland Park City Council next.

They’re slated to consider the item Monday evening during their regularly scheduled meeting.

Currently, the amendment is listed as part of the body’s consent agenda, which means they will likely vote on the ordinance alongside a series of other procedural items without individual discussion.

