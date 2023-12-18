  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Overland Park

How tweaks to Overland Park city code could stiffen penalties for reckless drivers

Traffic passes by the scene of a crash on westbound I-435 in Overland Park. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Overland Park is updating some of its traffic codes to mirror state traffic rules in order to ensure more accountability for drivers who cause collisions within city limits. 

Under the current city code, some individuals who cause accidents in Overland Park may face lighter traffic violations due to differences in city and state codes.

Last week, the Overland Park City Council’s Public Safety Committee voted 6-0 to recommend approval of an ordinance that would amend the city’s municipal codes pertaining to traffic accidents. 

Kaylie McLaughlin

Here's a little about me and my background:

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.