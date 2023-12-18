  Roxie Hammill  - Crime

DA rules 2 officers justified in fatally shooting suspect who killed Fairway officer

The QuikTrip gas station off Lamar Avenue in Mission where Shannon Marshall and Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald were fatally shot in August. File photo credit Mike Frizzell.

A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper and Mission police officer were justified in firing their service weapons at a suspect who fatally shot a Fairway police officer during an August standoff inside a QuikTrip bathroom and will not face criminal charges, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe announced Monday.

The two officers – Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Derek Kyser and Mission Police Officer Tanner Eddings  – each fired shots at the suspect, Shannon Marshall, 40 of Ashland City, Tennessee, as he refused to surrender from inside a QuikTrip bathroom stall in Mission, according to Howe’s account of the incident.

Marshall was shot and killed at the scene.