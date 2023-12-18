The planned “Restaurant Row” development in Lenexa appears to have landed a third eatery tenant.
Leawood-based Enjoy Pure Food + Drink is the latest restaurant to announce plans to open a new location in a cluster of four buildings at the eastern entery point to the bustling Lenexa City Center area.
Enjoy Pure Food + Drink joins Cactus Grill and Tupelo Honey as the other two announced tenants, all of which aim to open on “Restaurant Row” by the fall of 2024.
The restaurant will join Lenexa’s Restaurant Row
Enjoy is planning its new space near 87th Street Parkway and Renner Boulevard, in the “Restaurant Row” development at the Lenexa City Center.
It will neighbor Mexican restaurant Cactus Grill at the development.
The original Enjoy Pure Food + Drink operates at 10573 Mission Rd., at the Mission Farms shopping center.
Enjoy Pure Food + Drink offers “conscious cuisine”
The eatery’s menu features a range of salads, sandwiches and bowls.
Some of the menu’s options include tuscan chicken wraps, curry kale salads, ahi tuna poke bowls and kimchi fried rice,
Enjoy Pure Food + Drink also offers a breakfast menu with items like avocado toast and breakfast bowls — in addition to juices, smoothies and coffee drinks.
Restaurant Row is in its early phases of development
The addition of Enjoy Pure + Food Drink comes as the third announced tenant of at least four planned tenants for the restaurant district.
Tupelo Honey, a North Carolina-based southern food eatery, also plans to join Restaurant Row — along with locally-owned Cactus Grill.
All three restaurants expect to open around the same time in the fall of 2024, according to real estate Copaken Brooks, which is developing the site.
“Being a part of Lenexa City Center is not just about location; it’s about joining a thriving community with a bold vision for the future,” said Staci Cross, owner of Enjoy Pure Food + Drink, quote in a Copaken Brooks news release. “We’re thrilled to provide healthy food and drink within a bustling urban hub right in the heart of suburban Kansas City.”
I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1