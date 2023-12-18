The planned “Restaurant Row” development in Lenexa appears to have landed a third eatery tenant.

Leawood-based Enjoy Pure Food + Drink is the latest restaurant to announce plans to open a new location in a cluster of four buildings at the eastern entery point to the bustling Lenexa City Center area.

Enjoy Pure Food + Drink joins Cactus Grill and Tupelo Honey as the other two announced tenants, all of which aim to open on “Restaurant Row” by the fall of 2024.