Prairie Village Police search for armed bank robbery suspect

In a news release, Capt. Brady Sullivan said officers were called to the Great Southern Bank, 5206 West 95th St., at 10:28 a.m.

Prairie Village Police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Saturday morning.

“Officers arrived at the location and confirmed with employees that the suspect had left, walking north from the building with an undisclosed amount of currency,” Sullivan said. “The suspect was described as a white male wearing a black fleece jacket, blue jeans, black stocking hat, and black face mask.”

Police say the suspect was carrying a handgun.

No customers were in the bank at the time of the robbery, and no injuries were reported.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call them at 913-642-5151 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Callers to the TIPS Hotline can remain anonymous.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.