  Mike Frizzell  - Crime

Man allegedly shot and injured by relative at Lenexa hotel

The WoodSpring Suits just off I-35, south of College Boulevard. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Lenexa Police are investigating after a man was shot inside a hotel room early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the WoodSpring Suites, 14700 West 112th St. at about 3:52 a.m. That location is just off I-35, south of College Boulevard.