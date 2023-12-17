Officers responded to the WoodSpring Suites, 14700 West 112th St. at about 3:52 a.m. That location is just off I-35, south of College Boulevard.

Lenexa Police are investigating after a man was shot inside a hotel room early Sunday morning.

In an emailed response to questions, Master Police Officer Danny Chavez, a Lenexa Police spokesperson, said that the victim was shot once in the abdomen.

“The victim was able to speak with officers on scene and walk himself to the ambulance,” Chavez said. “The other male was taken into custody.”

Lenexa firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics responded and transported the injured man to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Recorded radio traffic indicated that the victim — a man in his early 30s — was shot by his uncle.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office booking logs show that the suspect is a 70-year-old Lenexa man.

He is being held on a charge of aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

Chavez said the men are related to one another but did not confirm their relationship.

The suspect’s first court appearance is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.