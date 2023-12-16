  A message from the Johnson County Library  - Sponsored posts

Your Community: Library branches provide safe havens for county mental health staff

The meeting rooms allow mental health staff to work on sensitive client material and make calls to physician offices if need be.

The hush of a branch is often what makes it an inviting space for patrons, and as it turns out, the setting is also beneficial for Johnson County mental health workers.

As a Johnson County Mental Health case manager, Brian Young said many of the young adults he sees are nervous in busy social settings.

But at Johnson County Library, he said, “It’s not fast-paced. It’s not overwhelming. It’s calming. Plus, it gets (the clients) out of the house.”