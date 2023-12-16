Block & Co., which owns the Mission West Shopping Center, said the Iowa-based pizzeria and bar chain will hold a grand opening on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at the refurbished space at 6522 Martway St.

The Other Place appears to finally be set to open its newest location in Mission.

That corner spot formerly housed beloved local favorite Avelluto’s Italian Delight, which closed in 2021.

Representatives of The Other Place, which currently operates three other Johnson County locations, could not immediately be reached for comment.

City officials teased impending opening earlier this year

At a Mission City Council meeting in October, a city official told the council The Other Place on Martway was tentatively set to open in November.

This will be the fourth Johnson County location for the sports bar and pizzeria, including others in downtown Overland Park, Olathe and Shawnee.

Menu items at The Other Place include 13 different pizzas like buffalo chicken and a Philly cheesesteak, as well as pastas like spaghetti and burgers, including a mushroom Swiss burger.

The Other Place started in 1970 in Cedar Falls, Iowa, serving students at the University of Northern Iowa. It has since grown to a dozen locations, all in either Iowa or Kansas.

That space housed a former Mission staple

The corner space at the Mission West Shopping Center complex was once occupied by Avelluto’s Italian Delight, a family-owned eatery with a loyal following that closed in May 2021.

In outgoing messages on their answering machine at the time, the owners cited challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic as their reason for closing.

“We’re going to start another chapter in our lives and, unfortunately, it’s not going to include Italian Delight,” the message said.

In recent months, construction at the site has been visible with a new sign and facade for The Other Place going up.

What else is around there?

This isn’t the only recant change at the Mission West complex.

A few doors down, Los Gallitos Mexican Fresh Grill just opened up in a storefront formerly occupied for two decades by Salsa Grill Cantina.

The same strip mall includes Thai Orchid restaurant and the Laundry Craft laundromat.

Across the parking lot, a separate building anchored by a Planet Fitness and Dollar Tree also welcomed a new locally owned hair salon, American Honey, earlier this year.