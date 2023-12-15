You and the family can sing along to your favorite yuletide tunes during the symphony’s annual Christmas Festival, with performances this Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.
Prepare for Christmas dinner and cookie-making by visiting Lenexa’s Holiday Farmers Market this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a special holiday edition of the weekly gathering.
Vendors will be on hand offering holiday treats to go with their normal wares. Consider preordering goods here.
The Museum at Prairiefire celebrates Diwali
Christmas isn’t the only holiday being celebrated right now. The Museum at Prairiefire will recognize Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, this Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.
Origami crafting and cupcake-making highlight this free event, which celebrates the holiday marking the triumph of light over darkness.
Johnson County Chorus performs at JCCC
This ensemble, which describes itself as a “multi-generational community choir” made up of Continuing Education students at Johnson County Community College, will give a free performance entitled “Illuminare” this Sunday at 3 p.m. at the college’s Yardley Hall.
👋 Hi! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and northeast Johnson County for the Shawnee Mission Post.
The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.
I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1