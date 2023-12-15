For the weekend of Dec. 15 to 17, there are lots of holiday activities scheduled including a farmers market, celebrations and performances.

Luminary Walk at OP Arboretum & Botanical Gardens

Take the family out for a well-lit night stroll through the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens.

The last two nights of the Luminary Walk are Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $15 per person, and free for children under 5.

The Kansas City Symphony’s Christmas Festival

You and the family can sing along to your favorite yuletide tunes during the symphony’s annual Christmas Festival, with performances this Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.

And a special guest from the North Pole is also expected. Tickets start at $47.

Lenexa’s Holiday Farmers Market

Prepare for Christmas dinner and cookie-making by visiting Lenexa’s Holiday Farmers Market this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a special holiday edition of the weekly gathering.

Vendors will be on hand offering holiday treats to go with their normal wares. Consider preordering goods here.

The Museum at Prairiefire celebrates Diwali

Christmas isn’t the only holiday being celebrated right now. The Museum at Prairiefire will recognize Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, this Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

Origami crafting and cupcake-making highlight this free event, which celebrates the holiday marking the triumph of light over darkness.

Johnson County Chorus performs at JCCC

This ensemble, which describes itself as a “multi-generational community choir” made up of Continuing Education students at Johnson County Community College, will give a free performance entitled “Illuminare” this Sunday at 3 p.m. at the college’s Yardley Hall.