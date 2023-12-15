  Juliana Garcia  - Events

This weekend in Johnson County — Holiday celebrations, performances

A choir sings during the holiday light festivities at the OP Arboretum and Botanical Gardens. Photo via OP Arboretum and Botanical Gardens Facebook.

Photo via Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens Facebook page.

Happy Friday, Johnson County!

The Post is back with its weekly edition of “The Weekend,” a roundup of events and activities happening in and around Johnson County for the upcoming weekend.

For the weekend of Dec. 15 to 17, there are lots of holiday activities scheduled including a farmers market, celebrations and performances.

👋 Hi! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and northeast Johnson County for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.

A little bit about me and my background:

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.