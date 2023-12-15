  Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor  - Sponsored posts

SMSD News: Attend to achieve in SMSD

Student attendance at school is a critical part of academic success. Educators can’t teach students who are not in school. Across the nation and in the Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD), the numbers of students with chronic absenteeism is growing. 

Superintendent Dr. Michelle Hubbard and Dr. Jeremy Higgins, director of secondary human resources, recently delved into the issue and discussed how to improve attendance rates in episode nine of the Shawnee Mission Mic’d Up podcast. They were joined by Cecelia Leong, vice president of programs at Attendance Works, a national nonprofit organization committed to improving attendance policies and practices.

 What is chronic absenteeism?