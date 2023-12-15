“I want people to feel better about themselves,” he said. “Through helping people get through their insecurities, it can give them confidence which gives them a better, overall well-being.”

The medical spa is located at 15545 W. 87th St. Parkway.

The spa specializes in treatments like Botox

The business has 10 treatment rooms that are equipped to perform services like nonsurgical facelifts and body contouring, stem cell hair restoration and stem cell therapy for skin rejuvenation.

A surgeon for more than 20 years, Margolin said he was suggested by other friends in the medical field to look into helping people through Botox and face fillers.

While there are other medical spas in Johnson County, Margolin said he wanted to separate his business from others through the equipment he uses.

“I was shown this device could melt away the fat from eyebags,” he said. “It’s an office procedure that you could do, rather than someone having to go to sleep under general anesthesia in the operating room and have their eyebags surgically removed. And I was just thought, ‘OK, I need to differentiate myself from the rest of the market, because it’s a saturated market.'”

Margolin wants people to feel ease

While procedures like Botox, hormone replacement therapy, neurotoxin treatments and weight loss injections can feel intimidating, Margolin wants his patrons to feel at ease with his experienced staff.

“We’re creating a very different experience for people where when they come in as a new patient,” he said. “We can spend two hours with them if they want, because we’re going to make that time for them.”

Along with his medical experience, Margolin also serves as a medical advisory board member of Aesthetic Management Partners and a regional academic training center representative for Emsculpt Neo by BTL Aesthetics.

“I am a doctor and this is all I do,” he said. “So if someone wants Botox, they’re going to get their Botox injected by an actual surgeon; this is the only thing that I do, and I do this every day.”

Margolin is joined by other specialists

The business also has two licensed nurses, two licensed aestheticians specializing in facials, skincare, eyebrow, eyelash, and dermaplaning procedures, a licensed massage therapist, and a dedicated patient relationships director.

Margolin said this is a dream for him, and he hopes it will help others a new sense of purpose.

“I want people to feel more confident and better about themselves,” he said. “I want to be able to help them do that however we can.”

Physician Aesthetic Specialists is open 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. It is closed on Sunday. It can be reached at (913) 706-0088.