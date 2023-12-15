  Andrew Gaug  - Lenexa

New medical spa for body and face sculpting opens in Lenexa

Dan Margolin, M.D.,

Dan Margolin, M.D. of Physician Aesthetic Specialists. Photo via Physician Aesthetic Specialists Facebook page.

A new medical spa offering a variety of high-tech face and body sculpting treatments has opened.

Founded by veteran surgeon Dan Margolin, Physician Aesthetic Specialists, aims at raising peoples’ confidence and self-worth.

“I want people to feel better about themselves,” he said. “Through helping people get through their insecurities, it can give them confidence which gives them a better, overall well-being.”

