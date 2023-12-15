  Roxie Hammill  - Johnson County

‘Beacon’ or ‘band-aid?’ Johnson County moves forward on homeless shelter plan

A La Quinta in Lenexa the county wants to convert into a homeless shelter.

The La Quinta Inn & Suites on Lenexa Drive off I-35. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

A plan to convert a La Quinta Inn and Suites in Lenexa into a shelter and service center for people experiencing homelessness moved forward Thursday, as the county commission voted to enter into a contract to buy the property near Interstate 35 and 95th Street.

Commissioners voted 5-2 in favor of a deal that allows the county to purchase the 2.6 acres of property from MAA Krupa Lenexa, LLC, for $6 million in federal coronavirus relief money. The sale will include the hotel, as well as a shuttered Denny’s restaurant nearby.