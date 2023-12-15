  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Johnson County

Joe Waters, longtime county leader, to retire next week

Joe Waters, Johnson County assistant manager, is retiring.

Joe Waters. File photo.

Joe Waters, long-time Johnson County administrator, will retire next Friday after decades of service to the community. 

He is currently the assistant county manager, serving in that position for the past 10 years. 

“It has been my honor and privilege to spend most of my career in this outstanding organization that epitomizes excellence in public service and commitment to community,” Waters said in an emailed statement.

