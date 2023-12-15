Joe Waters, longtime county leader, to retire next week

“It has been my honor and privilege to spend most of my career in this outstanding organization that epitomizes excellence in public service and commitment to community,” Waters said in an emailed statement.

He is currently the assistant county manager, serving in that position for the past 10 years.

Joe Waters, long-time Johnson County administrator, will retire next Friday after decades of service to the community.

His final day on the job is Dec. 22.

For decades, Waters helped build Johnson County

Waters, an architect , started his career in consulting and facilities management.

A University of Kansas grad, he would go on to work as an architect and assistant director in the facilities planning office at his alma mater.

Waters served as a Johnson County bureau chief, then director of facilities for nearly 20 years.

In all, he’s worked for the Johnson County government for almost 30 years.

During his tenure, Johnson County built more than 20 new buildings and remodeled a total of 21 buildings.



As assistant county manager, he also oversaw central county services, the county courts and the elections office.

Waters leaves a legacy of community service

In a news release, County Manager Penny Postoak Ferguson described Waters as “humble” and “thoughtful,” noting that he “cares for our community and employees.”

“Joe is thoughtful and purposeful with keen insight on how to make our community greater and more beautiful than it was before,” Postoak Ferguson said in the news release. “Johnson County is a better place to live because of his efforts.”

Over the years, Waters served as a board member for the Sunflower House Child Abuse Prevention Center and the Olathe Economic Development Corporation. He was also on the Arts Council of Johnson County.

“He will be missed, and his legacy beyond buildings is all those he coached, mentored and encouraged along the way,” Postoak Ferguson added.

