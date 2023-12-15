It is Friday, Dec. 1, Shawnee Mission.
☀️ Today’s forecast: Cloudy with a chance of rain. High: 52. Low: 41.
🚨 One thing to know
The stop signs facing east and west at 69th and Fonticello streets in Prairie Village are staying put.
The Prairie Village City Council during the council committee of the whole earlier this month agreed to keep the two stop signs on 69th Street in place.
That keeps the intersection as a four-way stop, because there are already two permanent north-south stop signs on Fonticello Street.
Temporary stop signs were installed on 69th Street more than a year ago, according to city documents.
The stop signs “were temporarily installed due to safety concerns due to limited sight lines,” according to city documents.
🗓 Weekend things to do
- Lenexa Candy Cane Hunt: Friday, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. [The details]
- Kansas City Symphony Christmas Festival: Friday to Sunday [Get tickets]
- Lenexa Holiday Farmers’ Market: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. [See vendors]
- SciFun Holidays: Diwali at Prairiefire: Saturday, 12 to 4 p.m. [Need to know]
- “Illuminare” by Johnson County Chorus and Enharmonics at MTC: Sunday, 3 p.m. [More information]
🚀 Post’s top Thursday stories
- Affidavit gives account of Shawnee crash that killed nine-year-old boy
- Holiday pop-ups serving drinks and cheer around Johnson County
- Instagram’s ‘KC Seamstress’ opens first Johnson County storefront
- Westlake Ace Hardware moving into former Sears in Overland Park
- Second Golden Scoop shop clears Overland Park commission
📸 A thousand words
Prairie Village police officers gave back last week during the annual “Shop with A Cop” event, which benefits local children. Photo courtesy Prairie Village Police Department.
