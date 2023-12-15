The stop signs facing east and west at 69th and Fonticello streets in Prairie Village are staying put.

The Prairie Village City Council during the council committee of the whole earlier this month agreed to keep the two stop signs on 69th Street in place.

That keeps the intersection as a four-way stop, because there are already two permanent north-south stop signs on Fonticello Street.

Temporary stop signs were installed on 69th Street more than a year ago, according to city documents.

The stop signs “were temporarily installed due to safety concerns due to limited sight lines,” according to city documents.