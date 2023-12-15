Foster Real Estate Report: December 2023 market update (plus a Mission Hills listing!)

Can I have your interest for a minute? Nationally, we learned this week that The Federal Reserve seems to be finished raising interest rates to curb inflation. They may start to decrease rates as early as next year according to a recent article published by NPR. More information here: The Fed is probably done raising interest rates and could cut them next year.

Local Market Update: December 15, 2023

Turning to our local housing market, our area numbers remain steady. Looking at the chart below, you’ll see that Average Sales Price increased more than 13.6 percent compared to last year in November 2022. This supports a trend that typically home values continue to increase year over year in Johnson County. Closed Sales decreased as the group of homebuyers is lower than what we’ve seen in years past due to the increased mortgage rates compared to previous years. It’s interesting to see that pending sales are almost similar in comparison to last year, which shows that our local real estate market remains robust. This is great news as we enter the new year in 2024.

In articles past, I’ve told you maintenance tips for your house, how to get your house ready for the market and issues that may arise when you’re under contract on the purchase of your new home.