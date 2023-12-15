This week, we asked readers to give us their favorite locally owned spots to do some holiday shopping — and they definitely delivered. (Everyone must be in the giving spirit!)

There are officially only 10 days left until Christmas, which means we’re down to the final stretch for any last-minute holiday gifts. Luckily, if you’re still looking for the perfect present, Post readers have you covered.

From knickknacks to trinkets, here’s where you can find the best gifts in Johnson County, according to Post readers.

The Sunflower Market (Merriam)

This festive general store in Merriam garnered the most votes from readers this week.

The Sunflower Market opened last year, after starting out as an online T-shirt business. Owner Sarah Orozco and manager Maegan Standridge opened the brick-and-mortar space after participating in pop-ups in the Kansas City area for years.

Customers can find several apparel items, from custom T-shirts to hats and bags.

“My family loves the quality and cost of the shirts…made in the store if you want a special emblem!!!” said Post reader Micki Talcott via Facebook.

Located at 5847 Merriam Drive, The Sunflower Market is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

ShananiGanns Boutique (Shawnee)

Also a clear Post reader favorite, ShananiGanns Boutique in Shawnee promises a vast range of local goods.

This unique gift shop has operated in downtown Shawnee for almost a decade.

The boutique sells clothes and accessories for a number of occasions, from holiday wear to Chiefs march. In addition to clothes, they also sell home goods like candles and mugs.

Located at 11006 Johnson Drive, ShananiGanns Boutique is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Tuesday.

Chicken Creek Co. (Shawnee)

This locally-owned gift shop claims to be your “holiday gift headquarters.”

Another downtown Shawnee stop, Chicken Creek Co. specializes in floral arrangements. The Shawnee shop relocated from Lenexa earlier this year.

You can find flowers for all kind of occasions, from prom and holidays to sympathy arrangements. Aside from flowers, Chicken Creek Co. also offers other items like candles, truffles and gift baskets.

Located at 11208 Johnson Drive, Chicken Creek Co. is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, from noon to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, from noon to 5:30 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Annie’s Barn (Overland Park)

This locally-owned shop is great for if you’d like to give someone the gift of a good chuckle.

Annie’s Barn specializes in “snarky” gifts, with eccentric sayings on items like coasters and mugs. Owner LeAnne (“Annie”) Stowe launched the boutique more than a decade ago, originally as an online auction site on Facebook.

“You’re not an official JoCo holiday shopper until you buy from Annie’s Barn,” said Post reader Christine Kirkwood Hamele via Facebook. “Best shop ever, and most importantly one that has a HUGE giving heart for our community!”

Though it’s primarily an online business, shoppers can also find signature Annie’s Barn goods at the Painted Tree Boutiques, at 8500 W. 135th St. in southern Overland Park.

Annie’s Barn merchandise can also be found on a more limited basis in other boutiques in Johnson County and the Missouri side of the metro area.

Junque Drawer Boutique (Olathe)

Speaking of Annie’s Barn goods — you can find some of them at the last stop on this list.

Junque Drawer Boutique and its annual Holiday House offer plenty of “holiday hoopla” to choose from.

The eclectic shop’s Christmas inventory offers items like candles, ornaments, and Christmas-themed pajamas. If you’re looking for something less Christmas-y, shoppers can also find other items like books, signs, stationary and magnets year-round.

Located at 233 S. Cherry St. in Olathe, Junque Drawer Boutique is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.