Andy Bowne, JCCC president hired at start of pandemic, resigns

The move will be effective Jan. 2, 2024, according to a message from Board of Trustees chair Lee Cross that was emailed to the campus community Thursday night.

Bowne announced his resignation at Thursday’s Board of Trustees meeting, according to a college press release Friday morning.

“On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Dr. Bowne for his service to the community and JCCC the past 3.5 years,” Cross’s message read. “The College has accomplished a lot over these years, and we all should take pride in our contributions to these efforts.”

Cross’s message included an attached letter from Bowne in which Bowne said he and the board “have agreed to part ways.”

“There is much to love about Johnson County Community College and the Johnson County/Kansas City region,” Bowne’s letter says. “And I am confident that JCCC has a bright future ahead and I will miss being a part of your future success.”

Neither Bowne nor Cross gave an explanation for Bowne’s resignation.

Bowne was hired at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic

The board of trustees announced Bowne’s hiring on March 19, 2020, less than a week after Kansas issued a statewide emergency disaster declaration due to the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

He started his job at the Overland Park college’s campus on July 1, 2020.

One of four finalists selected from a pool of 71 applicants for the JCCC job, Bowne previously served as a top-level administrator for the 18-campus Indiana community college system.

He replaced Joe Sopcich, who retired in 2020 after serving as president for seven years.

There is “no timeline” for a search for next president

In his message, Cross said the board does not anticipate making an announcement about an interim president until after students and staff return from holiday break. (The college will be closed from Dec. 22 to Jan. 2.)

Cross added that there is currently “no timeline to start a search” for the next full-time president.

“Once a timeline is identified, that information will be communicated to the campus,” Cross said in his message.

Bowne is the sixth president in JCCC history since the college’s opening in 1969.

Bowne emphasized accomplishments in parting message

JCCC’s enrollment plummeted at the start of the pandemic, but Bowne noted that the college has seen enrollment increase for the past four semesters, though it remains below pre-pandemic levels.

He also noted an increase in the number of high school students in Johnson County concurrently enrolled in College Algebra, jumping by more than 540 students over the past year.

Bowne also mentioned the college’s response to COVID-19, increased levels of state funding and efforts to address student mental health as other successes during his tenure.

“I appreciate the opportunity that the Board of Trustees provided, allowing me to become a part of the JCCC family. And I appreciate the ways in which you have made me and my family feel welcomed over the 3 ½ years,” Bowne’s message concluded.

Bowne was recently a finalist for another job