City and residents trade legal threats over Westwood office project

The Joe D. Dennis Park sign. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

The city of Westwood and a group of residents exchanged threats of legal action over a recently approved Rainbow Boulevard project.

Residents say the city failed to follow a specific state statute requiring a published notice of intent to sell Joe D. Dennis Park — one piece of the pie for the Karbank Real Estate Company’s vision for the block of land on Rainbow Boulevard between West 50th and West 51st streets.

Todd Hauser, a Lee’s Summit-based attorney with Bushyhead Law LLC, on Oct. 12 — the same day a preliminary development plan for the project was approved — sent a letter to the city on behalf of a group of residents encouraging Westwood to publish a public notice of sale of Dennis Park.

