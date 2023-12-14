The affidavit gives investigators’ account of the wreck, which occurred on the evening of Friday, Dec. 1, on Johnson Drive near Bell Road in western Shawnee.

Those details are included in a criminal affidavit released by the Johnson County District Court Thursday.

Shawnee Police officers who responded to the scene of a fatal two-vehicle crash earlier this month on Johnson Drive found the driver who allegedly caused the collision to be visibly intoxicated at the scene, including having a “strong odor of consumed alcohol” and “bloodshot, watery eyes.”

Matthew Jacobo, 25, of Kansas City, Kansas, is charged with second degree murder and fleeing from the scene of a deadly accident in connection with the incident.

The crash killed a nine-year-old boy, Nolan Davidson, who was riding in a car being driven by his father when it was allegedly struck head-on by a pickup truck being driven by Jacobo.

Witnesses, doorbell camera footage informed police

The affidavit cites a witness to the crash who said she saw Jacobo’s pickup truck “flying down” Johnson Drive, traveling west at a high rate of speed, when it struck a black Honda Accord being driven eastbound by Aaron Davidson, Nolan’s father.

That witness and others at the scene said they saw a man get out of the truck, a white Chevy Silverado, and run away from the crash.

A Ring doorbell camera at a nearby residence also partially captured the crash, according to the affidavit. The footage from the camera “confirmed the [Davidsons’] vehicle was eastbound when it was struck by the westbound vehicle.”

When Shawnee Police officers arrived, they found both vehicles with “extensive damage” and a “visibly injured” child on the ground next to the Accord, which turned out to be Nolan Davidson

Davidson was still breathing at the scene and rushed to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, where he died nearly a week later from his injuries.

Affidavit says Jacobo admitted drinking before the crash

Officers on the scene set up a perimeter to search for the driver of the pickup truck and soon found Jacobo and arrested him.

He was “covered in mud as though he had walked through a muddy field,” the affidavit says.

Police also found a loaded Glock 19 handgun in Jacobo’s truck and a substance that tested “presumptive positive” for marijuana.

Talking to officers, Jacobo admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages before the crash, according to the affidavit.

Officers conducted a field sobriety test, which yielded a preliminary blood alcohol content reading of .18 grams, well over Kansas’ legal limit of .08.

According to Phoenix House, a national nonprofit drug and alcohol rehabilitation network, a blood alcohol content of .18 would leave an average individual “severely impaired” to the point of having trouble walking, talking or standing upright.

Jacobo’s wife and mother arrived on scene

The affidavit says Jacobo’s wife came to the scene of the wreck in a “very emotional” state, saying that her husband “had not come home after going out with friends at Sharks bar” in Shawnee on Shawnee Mission Parkway.

She had followed his location by pinging his cellphone, the affidavit says.

Jacobo had texted her around 2 p.m., “misspelling words and asking for a ride” because he couldn’t find his truck in the parking lot of the bar.

Jacobo’s mother also arrived at the scene, also saying that Jacobo had been at Sharks prior to the crash.

Jacobo remains in custody

His next court appearance is set for Thursday at 11 a.m. in Johnson County District Court.

He is currently being held at the Johnson County Adult Detention Center in New Century on $1 million bond.

He was originally charged with felony driving under the influence aggravated battery with great bodily harm, but that charge was upgraded to second degree murder after Davidson died.

A charge of leaving the scene of an accident that caused great bodily harm, a felony, was amended to leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death.

He also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of a firearm while under the influence.