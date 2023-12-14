  Kyle Palmer  - Crime

Affidavit gives account of Shawnee crash that killed nine-year-old boy

The area of westbound Johnson Drive near Bell Road where the crash occurred on Friday, Dec. 1. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Shawnee Police officers who responded to the scene of a fatal two-vehicle crash earlier this month on Johnson Drive found the driver who allegedly caused the collision to be visibly intoxicated at the scene, including having a “strong odor of consumed alcohol” and “bloodshot, watery eyes.”

Those details are included in a criminal affidavit released by the Johnson County District Court Thursday.

The affidavit gives investigators’ account of the wreck, which occurred on the evening of Friday, Dec. 1, on Johnson Drive near Bell Road in western Shawnee.

