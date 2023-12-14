  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

Sandhills taproom in downtown Mission getting major facelit

Sandhills Mission garage doors being installed on Dec. 14.

Sandhills Brewing garage doors storefront being installed on Dec. 14. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Major changes are happening at Sandhills Brewing in downtown Mission.

The local brewery is replacing its storefront windows with two garage doors — a project that is years in the making.

Sandhills, located at 5612 Johnson Drive, closed on Dec. 10 for the garage door project, and is also refinishing its bar during this time.

