Sandhills Brewing garage doors storefront being installed on Dec. 14. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Major changes are happening at Sandhills Brewing in downtown Mission.
The local brewery is replacing its storefront windows with two garage doors —
a project that is years in the making.
Sandhills, located at 5612 Johnson Drive, closed on Dec. 10 for the garage door project, and is also refinishing its bar during this time.
This project dates back to before COVID-19
Joe Cizek, co-founder of Sandhills, told the Post that the brewery first planned to bring the garage doors before COVID-19 hit.
The brewery at that time was working with the longtime owner of the building to change the storefront, he said.
Now, Sandhills owns its building outright and is able to bring the garage door vision to life, he said.
Before the garage doors installation, Sandhills boarded up the storefront the week of Dec. 11. Photo credit Kyle Palmer. The goal is “free flowing and easy going”
Cizek said Sandhills wanted to create a better customer experience with an open-air patio storefront.
The garage doors also allow for better traffic flow and improved thermal regulation, Cizek said.
“We just kind of want to make it where it’s free flowing and easy going,” Cizek said.
Sandhills reopens on Dec. 15
Cizek said the project is expected to be completed by the end of the week of Dec. 11.
Sandhills expects to reopen its doors on Dec. 15, he said.
The bar may still need time to cure properly, so customers may be unable to sit in some areas or may see a cover on the bar, Cizek said.
By the week of Dec. 18, Cizek said all should be back to normal for Sandhills.
Go deeper: Los Gallitos Fresh Mexican Grill opens in Mission space once occupied by local favorite
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1