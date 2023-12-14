  Andrew Gaug  - Lenexa

Community rallies to honor Lenexa boy killed in crash — ‘Be like Nolan’

Nolan

A sign and blue ribbon around a tree honoring Nolan Davidson. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.

The impact of the death of nine-year-old Nolan Davidson is being felt throughout Johnson County.

On Thursday, hundreds of people gathered to mourn Davidson at a funeral service at Westside Family Church in Lenexa.

Beyond that, messages of “Nolan Strong” have dotted area roadways and his name and memory are being used to raise money and toys ahead of Christmas.

