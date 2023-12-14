  Kansas News Service  - Abortion

Thousands more people are now traveling to Kansas for abortions, research finds

A clinic in Wichita, Kansas, that offers abortion services.

Trust Women officials say most of the clinic's patients are from nearby states. Photo credit Rose Conlon/Kansas News Service.

By Rose Conlon

Eighty-one out of every 100 patients who go to the Trust Women clinic for an abortion have crossed state lines to get there. An average of 54 are from Texas, 21 are from Oklahoma and six are from another state that doesn’t border Kansas, clinic officials say.

“Our clinic receives an average of 3,000 to 4,000 phone calls a day,” said Zachary Gingrich-Gaylord, the Wichita clinic’s communications director. “We have capacity for around 40 to 50 appointments per clinic day.”