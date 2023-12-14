K-State Olathe wants to open a new research facility near its campus in the Kansas Bioscience Park near Olathe Northwest High School. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
K-State Olathe plans to relocate some of its animal health and food safety research to a new facility near its campus in the Kansas Bioscience Park.
Last week, the Olathe City Council approved a real estate contract and development agreement with Van Trust and K-State Olathe for the construction of the new facility on an 11-acre property near Valley Road and Clay Blair Boulevard.
The agreement was part of the consent agenda, which means the city council approved it alongside a series of other procedural items without individual discussion.
Looking back on the Kansas Bioscience Park
The bioscience park property off of College Boulevard — near Olathe Northwest High School and K-7 Highway — was previously intended to serve as a larger K-State Olathe campus with a Kansas Bioscience Authority partnership.
But, after the vision for K-State Olathe changed, much of the property was deeded back to the city of Olathe in 2019, according to city documents. Over the years, the city has worked to recruit firms focused on life science research and development to build new facilities and hubs in what is now the Kansas Bioscience Park.
Last year, KCAS Bioanalytical and Biomarker Services was the first private firm to open a facility in the bioscience park, according to city documents. That company opened a new 70,000-square-foot lab and headquarters facility in the park after relocating from Shawnee. It has the option to expand its footprint further with the right of first refusal on the five acres to the north of its building.
More recently, Panasonic acquired the previously state-owned KBA Venture Accelerator building. Plans for another private firm — Artio Medical — to open new facilities at the bioscience park on roughly 31 acres fell through.
Van Trust will own the new K-State Olathe research space
K-State will lease the building from Van Trust. The terms of the agreement between K-State Olathe and Van Trust are unclear.
The plan is to build a commercial office building north of the Panasonic building with “bioanalytical testing, advanced manufacturing, and laboratory” capabilities, according to city documents.
Olathe will sell the property to Van Trust for $1, under the agreement approved Dec. 5. That’s how much KCAS spent on their property in 2021.
Under the real estate agreement with the city, Van Trust must pay the special assessments attached to the property, estimated at just over $300,000.
K-State Olathe research facility’s next steps:
Van Trust and K-State Olathe will have to submit development plans to the city’s planning process for the new facility.
Those items will come before the Olathe Planning Commission and the city council at a later date.
👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park for the Shawnee Mission Post.
The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our more than 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙
I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1