  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Olathe

K-State Olathe plans new animal health, food safety research facility

K-State Olathe wants to open a new research facility near its campus in the Kansas Bioscience Park near Olathe Northwest High School.

K-State Olathe wants to open a new research facility near its campus in the Kansas Bioscience Park near Olathe Northwest High School. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

K-State Olathe plans to relocate some of its animal health and food safety research to a new facility near its campus in the Kansas Bioscience Park. 

Last week, the Olathe City Council approved a real estate contract and development agreement with Van Trust and K-State Olathe for the construction of the new facility on an 11-acre property near Valley Road and Clay Blair Boulevard. 

The agreement was part of the consent agenda, which means the city council approved it alongside a series of other procedural items without individual discussion. 

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our more than 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙

If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our community journalism by signing up for a month of access for $1.

Here's a little about me and my background:

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.