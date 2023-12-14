JoCo Notes: Former Shawnee Mission hoops star is Big 12 Freshman of the Week

S’Mya Nichols, a 2023 Shawnee Mission West grad who now plays basketball for the University of Kansas, was recently named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week.

Last weekend, Nichols put a career-high 23 points against Wichita State. So far this year for the Jayhawks, she’s scored more than 130 points.

In her high school career with the SM West Vikings, Nichols scored more than 1,000 points and earned three All-Class 6A First Team spots from the the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association.

She also played on the U.S. under-18 national team, ultimately winning a gold medal at the International Basketball Federation U18 Americas Championship.

Next, the KU women’s basketball team — which is 5-4 so far this season — they will face off with Central Arkansas on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse.

🗓 Public meetings Thursday

Johnson County Board of County Commissioners at 9:30 a.m. [ View agenda ]

Johnson County Public Library Board at 4 p.m. [ View agenda ]

JCCC Board of Trustees at 5 p.m. [ View agenda ]

Merriam Public Art Committee at 5:30 p.m. [ View agenda ]

🚀 Post’s top Wednesday stories

📸 A thousand words

A “NolanStrong” sign outside the Maple Falls subdivision in Lenexa. Several homes in the neighborhood have put out similar signs and have blue ribbons tied on trees in honor of Nolan Davidson, 9, who was killed when a suspected drunk driver hit his family’s car earlier this month. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.