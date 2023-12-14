  Kaylie McLaughlin  - JoCo Notes

JoCo Notes: Former Shawnee Mission hoops star is Big 12 Freshman of the Week

S'Mya Nichols KU

S'Mya Nichols, a Shawnee Mission West grad who now plays for KU, is the Big 12 Freshman of the Week. Above, Nichols in the SM West gym. Photo credit Juliana Garcia

It's Thursday, Dec. 14, Shawnee Mission!

☀️ Today’s forecast: Mostly sunny. High: 54. Low: 38.

🚨 One thing to know

S’Mya Nichols, a 2023 Shawnee Mission West grad who now plays basketball for the University of Kansas, was recently named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week. 

Here's a little about me and my background:

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.