JoCo Notes: Former Shawnee Mission hoops star is Big 12 Freshman of the Week

It’s Thursday, Dec. 14, Shawnee Mission!
☀️ Today’s forecast: Mostly sunny. High: 54. Low: 38.
🚨 One thing to know
S’Mya Nichols, a 2023 Shawnee Mission West grad who now plays basketball for the University of Kansas, was recently named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week.
