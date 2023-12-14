Holiday pop-ups serving drinks and cheer around Johnson County

In its second year doing a Christmas pop-up, The Social has created a comfortable, fun atmosphere for people to enjoy the holidays without overly loud music or massive crowds.

This month, there are a variety of places to visit. Here are some that you can check out:

Holiday drink pop-ups are all the rage. Johnson County is no exception to this trend, as bars turn their spots into holiday-themed wonderlands.

The pop-up takes place at 13416 W. 62nd Terrace in Shawnee. It runs through Dec. 30.

Located next door to its restaurant space, the pop-up spot has roaring fireplaces on its TV screens, games for people to play and signature, holiday-themed cocktails and non-alcoholic drinks to try.

“It’s just a little different vibe in there,” Jordan Grove, owner of The Social, said. ” We have some Christmas music on. It makes it just cozy with the lights on and everything.”

The pop-up will run 5 p.m. to midnight on Wednesday through Saturday. Reservations are not required, but encouraged at the Social’s website.

“Drastic Mensches” at Drastic Measures

Located at 5817 Nieman Road in Shawnee, cocktail bar Drastic Measures wanted to break away from the Christmas pop-ups to do something different.

Running through Dec. 30, it transforms into “Drastic Mensches,” a Chanukah-centric bar featuring popular drinks from 2022’s pop-up, as well as a new set of kosher drinks developed with advice from a local rabbi.

Through this Friday, 100% of the profits will be donated to Jewish Family Services.

“Last year, we raised like $8,000 in one week for them. Hopefully, we can do double that for them in one week,” said owner Jay Sanders.

The bar is first-come, first-served. If it runs out of space, people can wait at its sister bar, Wild Child.

“SLEIGH (SERV’s Version)” at SERV

The food, drink and pickleball venue is providing a private dining experience in holiday-themed igloos and containers.

Those experiences include different themed spaces, including “The Grinch’s Hideout,” “A Christmas Story Corner” and more. Its menu offers seasonal shared plates menu, and festive drinks and desserts.

Each private dining space can accommodate 2-8 guests (ages 21+). Reservations can be made at its website and will be available Thursday through Sunday, and guests can select from three 90-minute reservation windows each evening. A $50 reservation fee is applied to a $150 food and beverage minimum. It also includes a welcome snack.

Located at 9051 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park, SERVE’s pop-up runs through Dec. 30.

“Happy Holidays Pop-Up Bar” at Brew Lab Brewery + Kitchen

The Overland Park bar states that if their “holiday-themed room doesn’t get you in the Christmas spirit, your last name is probably Scrooge.”

Located at 7933 Marty St. in Overland Park, the pop-up runs through Dec. 31.

Mixing the Christmas spirit with kitsch, it offers a festive atmosphere with ornate decor and exclusive Christmas-themed cocktails.

Pop-up hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Reservations are $10 per person, with group rates and discounts available. They can be booked by e-mailing melissa@brewlabkc.com.

“Jingle Pop-Up” at the Black Barn at KC Wine Co. Vineyard & Winery

KC Wine Co. is offering some winter fun with its pop-up bar.

Located at 13875 Gardner Road in Olathe, this pop-up runs through Sunday.

It boasts an immersive holiday experience with festive lights and decor, unlimited photo ops, specialty drinks and hard cider flights. It runs from 4 to 9 p.m.

People can also participate in more holiday fun at its KC Pumpkin Patch & KC Wine Co’s Rockin’ holiday light experience at the farm. Tickets for that can be purchased at its website.