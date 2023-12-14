  Andrew Gaug  - Holidays

Holiday pop-ups serving drinks and cheer around Johnson County

The Social cocktail

A holiday-themed cocktail at The Social Bar & Grill. Photo courtesy of The Social Bar & Grill.

Holiday drink pop-ups are all the rage. Johnson County is no exception to this trend, as bars turn their spots into holiday-themed wonderlands.

This month, there are a variety of places to visit. Here are some that you can check out:

The Social
A holiday drink at The Social Bar & Grill. Photo courtesy of The Social Bar & Grill.

“Reindeer Games” Pop-Up Bar at The Social Bar & Grill

In its second year doing a Christmas pop-up, The Social has created a comfortable, fun atmosphere for people to enjoy the holidays without overly loud music or massive crowds.

👋 Hi! I'm Andrew Gaug, and I cover Shawnee and Lenexa for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.