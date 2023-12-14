  A message from BridgeFit  - Sponsored posts

Bridge to Fit: What is Functional Fitness?

Functional fitness should be defined as a fitness program that allows someone to do the things they want and love to do in life.

Functional fitness has been a fitness industry buzzword for years, but it is usually misused.

Functional fitness should be defined as a fitness program that allows someone to do the things they want and love to do in life. In addition, a functional fitness program aims to improve fitness qualities that in research have been shown to increase life expectancy and decrease health-related risks.

Click here for 2 Free Weeks of Personal Training (Only 3 Spots Available)