Bridge to Fit: What is Functional Fitness?

Functional fitness should be defined as a fitness program that allows someone to do the things they want and love to do in life. In addition, a functional fitness program aims to improve fitness qualities that in research have been shown to increase life expectancy and decrease health-related risks.

Functional fitness has been a fitness industry buzzword for years, but it is usually misused.

There are no fancy exercises. A functional fitness program looks at the person holistically.

At BridgeFit Personal Training, we view fitness in three buckets:

Strength

Cardiovascular Fitness

Movement / Flexibility

All of these buckets of fitness are important regardless of the goal because all of these impact your overall health and the results you will get.

This is why every program and workout at BridgeFit has all three buckets of fitness. The balance of how much of each fitness bucket will depend on the person, based on their goals and where they are at. This is why we believe in a personalized approach.

We do this so each member has enough strength, cardiovascular fitness, and flexibility to get to their goals, stay healthy, and do the things they want and love to do without banging up their body in the process. This should be the main goal of a functional fitness program.

For example, most people come to BridgeFit to improve strength, lose weight, make fitness a habit, or increase energy, but we always do a flexibility/movement assessment.

The above picture looks like a stretch.

Why?

Your flexibility/movement can impact:

The exercises we pick for your personalized program

Exercise technique,

Musculoskeletal health

Flexibility is often overlooked and should always be a priority. If you don’t focus on flexibility and exercise technique, it can lead to injuries down the line, which we want to avoid not only to prevent pain but also to keep your fitness rhythm/consistency. Without consistency, it will be challenging to reach any goal.

Watch the video below to see the benefits of a personalized functional fitness program aimed to keep you healthy and reach your goals without banging up your body in the process.

