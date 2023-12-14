  Lucie Krisman  - Overland Park

Instagram’s ‘KC Seamstress’ opens first Johnson County storefront

Overland Park Alla's Tailor

After years of working at her mother’s Kansas City tailor shop, 20-year-old seamstress Sofiya Borovytska opened a storefront of her own. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

This year, Sofiya Borovytska decided to take a leap.

After years of working at her mother’s Kansas City tailor shop — and growing a steady base of fans of her work — the 20-year-old seamstress decided it was time to open a storefront of her own.

Alla’s Tailor and KC Seamstress recently opened its doors in southern Overland Park.

