  Andrew Gaug  - Shawnee

Mother-son duo’s new Shawnee fitness studio is about ‘cheering each other on’

Rhythm Cycle & Sculpt's owners say they want to build a community of fitness lovers in Shawnee.

Rhythm Cycle & Sculpt owner Arcie Rivera (left) and founder/instructor, Rivera's son Tommy Gray (right). Photo credit Andrew Gaug.

A new family-run cycling and exercise studio in Shawnee is looking to build a local sense of community while helping people achieve their fitness goals.

Run by the mother-and-son duo of Tommy Gray and Arcie Rivera, Rhythm Cycle & Sculpt is now offering a variety of exercise classes for all experience levels.

