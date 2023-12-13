Run by the mother-and-son duo of Tommy Gray and Arcie Rivera, Rhythm Cycle & Sculpt is now offering a variety of exercise classes for all experience levels.

A new family-run cycling and exercise studio in Shawnee is looking to build a local sense of community while helping people achieve their fitness goals.

It offers cycling, yoga and other classes

Located in a strip mall at 7470 Nieman Rd., the studio offers cycling, yoga, barre and pilates, as well as a “chill-out space” for people to relax.

“Kansas City needs another cycling studio and another fitness studio that offers other different exercise types,” Gray, who founded the studio, said. “There’s not a cycling studio over here in Shawnee, so we provide that to the community.”

Rhythm’s cycling classes come with thumping music, dynamic lighting and motivating talk from instructors.

“There’s lots of encouragement and motivation and inspiration,” Rivera said. “The instructors are not only leading you through the class, but they’re also trying to be inspirational and get you into a groove to where you’re honoring yourself.”

No fitness experience is needed

Rivera, who owns the business, said they want to take away the intimidation people might feel when they start working out.

“You’re working at a pace and goal based off your own preference, not because you’re in there to compete with someone else,” she said.

It provides patrons with cycling shoes during their classes, as well as weights, yoga mats and personal spaces, like a shower and changing area.

They’ve been open since September

Gray said they’re aiming for more of a family-run feel, rather than the vibe of a corporate chain location.

“When you walk in, we want to make sure that we know everyone’s name,” Gray said. “Everyone feels welcome and everyone feels a part of the community and feels respected and valued and knows that we’re cheering each other on.”

Since opening more than two months ago, they say business has been good, including many return visitors.

“Twenty to 80 right now is the [age] range [of customers] right now,” Rivera said. “That right there tells you that people are coming in and they are enjoying the community. They’re enjoying what Rhythm has to offer, regardless of their fitness level.”

Memberships are available

The studio offers a variety of exercise packages, including an all-access monthly pass for $150 per month to a la carte passes at $20 per session.

It also offers a free session for anyone interested who wants to get a feel for a class before they commit.

“It’s like that old saying, ‘You can’t judge a book by its cover,’ right?” Rivera said. “You’ve got to step in, and experience it for yourself and develop your own opinion, but not until after you’ve had the experience.”

