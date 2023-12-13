  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Overland Park

Overland Park wants $850K in federal funds for traffic signal upgrades

Rep. Sharice Davids observing an aging traffic signal control box in Overland Park.

Rep. Sharice Davids looking at an aging traffic signal controller in southern Overland Park near 127th Street and Antioch Road, along with city traffic manager Brian Shields. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Overland Park has requested $850,000 in federal funds to help finance the replacement of nearly 200 aging traffic signal controllers across the city. 

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids’ office supported the request through the annual federal appropriations process.

Last week, the three-term Democrat visited an aging signal controller in southern Overland Park near 127th Street and Antioch Road. It’s one of several across the city that are too old to do any updates or manufacturer repairs. 

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our more than 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙

If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our community journalism by signing up for a month of access for $1.

Here's a little about me and my background:

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.