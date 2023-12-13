  Natasha Vyhovsky  - Olathe

Olathe Schools approves final open enrollment policy. Here’s how it will work.

Olathe Schools has adopted a final open enrollment policy for the 2024-25 school year.

Students at Fairview Elementary. Photo via Instagram.

Olathe Public Schools is the latest Johnson County school district to finalize its open enrollment policy ahead of the 2024-25 school year, when it takes effect.

The Olathe school board approved the district’s plan for implementing the new policy at its most recent meeting on Thursday, Dec. 7.

The policy stems from a sweeping education law passed by the Kansas Legislature last year and signed by Gov. Laura Kelly that requires public school districts in the state to allow for the transfer and enrollment of students who live outside their boundaries, provided there is available space.