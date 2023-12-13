  Mike Frizzell  - Crime

Lenexa Police arrest 13-year-old suspected of stealing car

An image from a Lenexa police officer's body camera the night of the arrest of a 13-year-old car theft suspect. Image courtesy Lenexa Police.

Lenexa Police say that officers working on a foot patrol led to the arrest of a 13-year-old car thief late last month.

Master Police Officer Danny Chavez told the Post that around 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22, officers were out of their cars on foot in the 8000 block of Lenexa Drive when they heard a vehicle crash.