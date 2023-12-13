JoCo Notes: Johnson County merges 988 and 911 call centers

Call takers at Johnson County’s Mental Health Center and Emergency Services have merged into one centralized location.

On Tuesday morning, county officials celebrated the merger with a ribbon cutting and hosted an open house at the County Communications Center, 11880 S. Sunset Dr., in Olathe.

This means Johnson County callers dialing 911 for emergency help or he 988 for a mental health crisis will be directed to the same dispatch center.

County officials say the merger will make way for infrastructure and technology improvements for 988, and allow 911 dispatchers and mental health professionals to work more closely together on calls that necessitate a mental health response.

More information on Johnson County’s 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available online.

Anyone in need of mental health assistance can call 988.

🗓 Public meetings Wednesday

Merriam Public Art Master Plan Open House, 5:30 p.m. [View agenda]

Prairie Village Environmental Committee, 5:30 p.m. [View agenda]

Mission Community Development Committee, 6:30 p.m. [View agenda]

Mission Finance and Administration Committee, 7:30 p.m. [View agenda]

Overland Park Public Safety Committee, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

📸 A thousand words

A decked out Christmas tree at Prairie Village’s Corinth Square shopping center. The holidays are, indeed, upon us. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.