Inside JCPRD: Here’s more than 40 options for Winter Break

Kids’ Day Out at the Johnson County Museum is just one of the many options JCPRD offers during winter break.

By David Markham

Programs and camps being offered by JCPRD before, between, and after the holidays can help make sure kids stay safe and have no reason to be bored during their time off from school.

This season’s offerings include Indoor Gym, Indoor Playground, and Kids’ Day Out sessions, as well as camps focused on art and theater, computer animation, robotics, gymnastics, basketball, volleyball, and more!