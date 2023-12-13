Inside JCPRD: Here’s more than 40 options for Winter Break

By David Markham
Programs and camps being offered by JCPRD before, between, and after the holidays can help make sure kids stay safe and have no reason to be bored during their time off from school.
This season’s offerings include Indoor Gym, Indoor Playground, and Kids’ Day Out sessions, as well as camps focused on art and theater, computer animation, robotics, gymnastics, basketball, volleyball, and more!
Pre-registration is required for most of these programs. For more information, follow the links below, or call 913-831-3359.
Dec. 18
Indoor Playground (Ages 1-5) Mill Creek Activity Center
Dec. 18-22
Art Labs: Pop Art (Ages 8-15) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
Dec. 20-22
Art Labs: Pop Art (Ages 8-14) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
Dec. 21
Kids’ Day Out (Ages 6-10) Johnson County Museum
Dec. 21-22
Code Ninjas Holiday Break Begins Camp (Ages 7-14) Code Ninjas Leawood
Code Ninjas Holiday Break Begins Camp (Ages 7-14) Code Ninjas Lenexa
Dec. 22
Indoor Playground (Ages 1-5) Mill Creek Activity Center
Kids’ Day Out (Ages 6-10) Johnson County Museum
Dec. 23
Indoor Open Gym (Ages 4-17) Mill Creek Activity Center
Dec. 26
Play in a Day Programming (Ages 8-11) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
Kids’ Day Out (Ages 6-10) Johnson County Museum
Dec. 26-29
Code Ninjas Minecraft™ Build and Play (Ages 7-14) Code Ninjas Leawood
Code Ninjas Minecraft™ Build and Play (Ages 7-14) Code Ninjas Lenexa
Dec. 27
Kids’ Day Out (Ages 6-10) Johnson County Museum
Dec. 27-28
Gymnastics: Winter Camp (Ages 6-12) Mill Creek Activity Center
Dec. 27-29
Basketball: New Century Fieldhouse Winter Break Camp (Ages 7-14) New Century Fieldhouse
Computers: Roblox Studio Program & Development Camp (Ages 9-15) Mill Creek Activity Center
Volleyball: Okun Winter Break Camp (Grades 3-8) Okun Fieldhouse at Mid-America West Sports Complex Full, waitlist available
Basketball: Okun Winter Break Camp (Grades K-3) Okun Fieldhouse at Mid-America West Sports Complex
Basketball: Okun Winter Break Camp – (Grades 4-8) Okun Fieldhouse at Mid-America West Sports Complex
Computers: Robotics Battle Bots Camp (Ages 9-15) Mill Creek Activity Center
Volleyball: New Century Fieldhouse Winter Break Camp (Ages 7-14) New Century Fieldhouse Full, waitlist available
Dec. 28
Kids’ Day Out (Ages 6-10) Johnson County Museum
Dec. 29
Indoor Playground (Ages 1-5) Mill Creek Activity Center
Kids’ Day Out (Ages 6-10) Johnson County Museum
Jan. 2
Kids’ Day Out (Ages 6-10) Johnson County Museum
Jan. 3
Kids’ Day Out (Ages 6-10) Johnson County Museum
Jan. 4
Kids’ Day Out (Ages 6-10) Johnson County Museum
Jan. 5
Kids’ Day Out (Ages 6-10) Johnson County Museum
Indoor Playground (Ages 1-5) Mill Creek Activity Center
If this list doesn’t provide inspiration enough, consider visiting The Johnson County Museum and KidScape, Ernie Miller Nature Center, one of more than 20 playgrounds, one or more of JCPRD four Off-Leash Dog Areas, one of four disc golf courses, or a walk on one of the district’s Streamway Parks or other trails.
