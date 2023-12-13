Second Golden Scoop shop clears Overland Park commission

On Monday, the Overland Park Planning Commission approved the final development plan for the nonprofit ice cream and coffee shop’s new location, ultimately approving a deviation to allow a drive-thru speaker despite nearby homes.
This new shop will have a drive-thru, outdoor seating and a rotating art display featuring works of art from artists who have developmental and intellectual disabilities.
The Golden Scoop hopes to work with nonprofit Variety KC to build an adaptive playground at the new location, as well.
Commission split on drive-thru speaker for Golden Scoop
The planning commission approved the final development plan, 7-3. Chair Kip Strauss and commissioners Holly Streeter-Schaefer and Rob Krewson cast the no votes.
Those who voted “no” on Monday all noted their support for the project, with Krewson going so far as to praise it as a “great reuse” of a vacant building and Strauss commending the Golden Scoop’s mission. But all three said they couldn’t get past the proximity of the drive-thru speakers to nearby residential areas and the potential sound issues that could create.
Additionally, a couple of neighbors have written to the city to express concern about the plans to have the drive-thru speaker, worried about people potentially shouting their order into the system.
Overland Park’s unified development ordinance puts limits on how close a drive-thru speaker can be to residential areas, allowing them to be placed no less than 200 feet away. In Golden Scoop’s plans for the site, the speaker is about 60 feet from the northernmost property line.
Other commissioners saw the drive-thru speaker as an important part of allowing the Golden Scoop to be successful in this location.
“Without having a speaker system, you’re condemning this use to really struggle to make it,” Commissioner Matt Masilionis said, which Commissioner Jenna Reyes echoed.
Commissioner Thomas Robinett questioned whether, given the other noise coming from a busy thoroughfare and the highway nearby, neighbors would even be able to hear people ordering, even if they shouted.
“I’m not overly concerned about the individuals’ voices being too overwhelming based on all the noise that’s there,” Robinett said.
I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2021.
