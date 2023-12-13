  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Overland Park

Second Golden Scoop shop clears Overland Park commission

A conceptual rendering of the second Golden Scoop near 103rd and U.S. 69.

A proposed second Golden Scoop ice cream shop, located near 103rd and U.S. Highway 69, is moving forward. Image courtesy Amber Schreiber.

Plans to convert an old McDonald’s fast food restaurant near 103rd Street and U.S. Highway 69 into a second Golden Scoop location are moving forward. 

On Monday, the Overland Park Planning Commission approved the final development plan for the nonprofit ice cream and coffee shop’s new location, ultimately approving a deviation to allow a drive-thru speaker despite nearby homes. 

The Golden Scoop, which opened its first location in 2021 near 95th Street and Nall Avenue, employs adults who have developmental and intellectual disabilities. Its second shop will be at 10460 W 103rd St.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our more than 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙

If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our community journalism by signing up for a month of access for $1.

Here's a little about me and my background:

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.