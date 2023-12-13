  Andrew Gaug  - Lenexa

Cardboard Corner Cafe, known for board games and waffles, coming to Lenexa Public Market

Cardboard Corner waffles

Cardboard Corner Cafe artisan waffles. File photo.

A popular Overland Park game space and gastropub is opening a new location at the Lenexa Public Market.

Cardboard Corner Cafe is set to take over the market space occupied until recently by Red Kitchen KC, the market announced Tuesday.

Cardboard Corner Cafe combines food and board games

Originally opened in Overland Park in 2021, the business offers a variety of food options, including specialty waffles, cocktails, coffee drinks and “shareables” like loaded nachos and churro waffle dippers.

