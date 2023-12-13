Originally opened in Overland Park in 2021 , the business offers a variety of food options, including specialty waffles, cocktails, coffee drinks and “shareables” like loaded nachos and churro waffle dippers.

Cardboard Corner Cafe is set to take over the market space occupied until recently by Red Kitchen KC, the market announced Tuesday.

A popular Overland Park game space and gastropub is opening a new location at the Lenexa Public Market.

It was started by Madeline and Chase Davis, who opened their cafe next door to Tabletop Game & Hobby in the Regency Square shopping center.

The original Cardboard Corner Cafe was launched as a place for people to gather, game and eat, they said.

The menu will still include signature items, like waffles

Following their success in Overland Park, the Davises expressed joy at becoming a part of the Lenexa Public Market’s list of vendors.

“We believe that expanding into the Public Market is a wonderful opportunity for gamers to mix and mingle with non-gamers,” Madeline Davis said in a press release. “[They can] celebrate culture and community that makes the Market special … sit down as strangers, roll some dice, play a few hands of cards, and to leave as friends,”

Catering to a new market, the owners said their menu will include its signature artisan waffles and shareable sides, as well as a Build-Your-Own-Boba menu and bar menu that will include tiki-themed drinks.

With the help of their sister company Tabletop Game & Hobby, Cardboard Corner Cafe’s Lenexa Public Market space will also be furnished with 250 free-to-play games, as well as a small retail area.

They plan to host Wednesday Family Nights each week from 5 to 8 p.m.

The public will get a preview soon

Cardboard Corner Cafe will be a part of the Public Market’s Noon Year’s Eve Countdown event on Sunday, Dec. 31.

During the free event, guests are invited to come dressed in their pajamas to count down to the new year, which will take place at noon instead of midnight.

The party will also feature prizes, giveaways and a time capsule activity.

Go deeper: Overland Park’s new Cardboard Corner is a gastropub with board games