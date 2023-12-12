  Roxie Hammill  - Shawnee Mission School District

Here’s how Shawnee Mission’s open enrollment policy will work next year

If Shawnee Mission has space, the district must enroll any qualifying non-resident students who apply.

Students on the first day of school earlier this year at Mill Creek Elementary School. File photo.

The Shawnee Mission school board has approved a plan for how to deal with new state open enrollment requirements which take effect next school year.

With very little discussion, board members at their meeting on Monday, Dec. 4, voted unanimously on a policy that borrows from a model drafted by the Kansas Association of School Boards and bears similarities to what other Johnson County districts have considered and, in some cases, also approved.

It will go into effect in Shawnee Mission for the 2024-2025 school year.